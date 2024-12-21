Shane Gillis Calls Out Nick Saban, SEC for Paying Players on College GameDay – Watch
ESPN's College GameDay was at Notre Dame ahead of the epic showdown between the Fighting Irish and Indiana and comedian Shane Gillis was selected as the guest picker for the show.
Gillis didn't wait until the picks segment at the end of the show to contribute as he was also there for the students attempts to kick a field goal to win Pat McAfee's money. During that, Gillis dropped a bomb of sorts on the SEC and Nick Saban, saying Notre Dame now has a chance in the big games because of NIL.
Take a watch below.
Nick Saban Seemingly None Too Pleased with Shane Gillis Comment
The Gillis comment drew laughs at the time but obviously some at ESPN didn't find it quite as funny. When Gillis returned for the picks segment, he backtracked his statement by saying it was just a joke while also calling Saban an incredible name.
Again, take a watch.
The nervousness on that set is obvious and Saban throws out the NFL card but let's not kid ourselves, either.
Yes, development is clearly key but getting those players to commit to your program isn't always as easy as just saying "NFL".
Good for Gillis for saying what nobody at ESPN ever would but I'm going to guess that Notre Dame's favorite current comedian isn't going to be welcomed back. That said, Gillis went out with a bang as he made his pick of Notre Dame by throwing a jab at Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.