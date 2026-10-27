Fresh off its bye week, Notre Dame looks to get back to its winning ways as it travels to Foxborough, Mass. this Saturday for a Halloween date with longtime rival Navy.



It'll be the 99th meeting all-time between the teams, with Notre Dame holding the dominating advantage, 84-13-1.

Game week



Clash for the Rip Miller Trophy



at Navy

📍 Foxborough, Massachusetts

📆 Saturday, Oct. 31

⏰ 12 PM ET

📺 ABC#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/v5DuEFwnmH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 26, 2026

Notre Dame is coming off its first loss of the season, a 28-24 decision at BYU on October 17 while Navy enters the contest just 2-5 and a 49-39 loser to North Texas its last time out.



Here is everything you need to know as No. 5 Notre Dame gets set to take on Navy at Gilette Stadium this Saturday.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs Navy

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN App (with an eligible TV provider)

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

This will be Notre Dame's first game ever played in Gilette Stadium, which opened in 2002. The Fighting Irish played in the old Foxboro Stadium in 1975, in what was the first ever meeting between Notre Dame and Boston College.

How to Listen to Notre Dame vs Navy

As always, Tony Simeone will be on the play-by-play as Mike Golic has the color commentary on the Notre Dame Radio Network. You can catch the game on one of dozens of Notre Dame football radio affiliates nationally, or can check out the Notre Dame Radio Network call on Sirius XM Channel 85 as well.

Notre Dame vs Navy Betting Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -30.5 (-110),

Navy +30.5 (-110)



Money Line: Notre Dame -6500

Navy +2000



Total: 55.5 total point

All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame vs Navy

Although I didn't love Notre Dame having to sit at home for a week following its loss at BYU, I don't hate that the Navy game falls right before Miami.



Marcus Freeman has long made it a point to prepare for games by being physical, and with a showdown against No. 1 Miami looming next week, Navy offers an incredibly physical team to help reset the tone against.

Always cool to see Notre Dame join Navy for Navy's Alma Mater at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/SayFdOudfa — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) October 10, 2015

While some out there don't like the Notre Dame-Navy series because it doesn't offer the Fighting Irish anything, I remain a supporter of it.



No, its not some hateful rivalry by any stretch of the immagination, but it has been played for nearly a century and the fact of the matter is, there would be no more Notre Dame football had the United States Naval Academy not stepped in during World War II.



In an ever-changing world of college football, I hope this game forever remains played - even if the outcomes are usually decided well before the game's final moments.