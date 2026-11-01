Finally, it's here.



Yeah, we could sit and dissect Notre Dame's 35-13 win over Navy on Saturday for hours on end, but some weeks are just different.



Notre Dame has reached November with a 7-1 record, and everything very much on the table when likely-No. 1 Miami comes to South Bend next week.

Some games require less reaction than others and some require far more preparation. Breaking down what went right and wrong against Navy feels like a questionable use of time when what will be the biggest game at Notre Dame Stadium since at least 2005 taking place.



Some initial thoughts on Notre Dame's massive matchup next week with Miami.

Everything Remains in Front of Notre Dame for 2026

The good news for Notre Dame is that despite being 7-1, everything remains straight in front of the Fighting Irish.



Do you want to get a First Round bye in the College Football Playoff and a free trip to the Quarterfinals?

Do you want to avoid having to go on the road in the College Football Playoff?



Do you want to go on a run and not just play for, but win a national championship, like many experts thought you were capable of before the season began?

Then go take care of business against Miami. The heartbreak at BYU doesn't matter whatsoever. Sure, the No. 1 seed might be a real pipe dream at this point, but everything else is on the table.



Take care of business against Miami and it remains so.



Fall short and so will some, if not all of those dreams.

Notre Dame's Health Takes a Hit

Notre Dame has dealt with a few notable injuries this season, most significantly to safety Bruntae Johnson, who hasn't played since the opener against Wisconsin.



Saturday saw a significant injury for Notre Dame as linebacker, captain, and wearer of the green dot, Drayk Bowen left the game late in the first half.

According to John Brice, it was a significant ankle injury and Bowen is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. While Notre Dame has depth at the position, losing one of the true leaders of the entire defense is significant, especially when the highest scoring offense in college football is coming to town.

Notre Dame's Struggles Lining Up Must Change

Evident again Saturday for Notre Dame was the endless finger-pointing and palms-up type look by too many defenders as Navy was snapping the ball. We saw it against BYU time and time again, and it clearly cost the Fighting Irish in that contest.



Can Notre Dame get lined up in a timely manner against Miami?



I get what Notre Dame runs is a lot more complex, but the first thing you teach little kids in flag football even is to get lined up in the right spots so they can start thinking about their roles on a given play.



It's clear this has been an issue of late for Notre Dame, and it's going to see as talented of offense as there is nationally, where lining up will be a must.

Find a Way - Anyway

This will be one of those games that Notre Dame just needs to get out of with a victory.



It entered 2026 as a national championship favorite and despite preaching to "leave no doubt", has left plenty of doubt over the last few weeks.

That all goes away and everything is sunshine and daisies in South Bend if Notre Dame wins against Miami.



It doesn't matter how.



Get outgained by 150 yards.



Turn the ball over twice more than Miami.

I don't care what it is or how it happens, just figure out a way to end November 7 by having scored more points than Miami.



Notre Dame Stadium has hosted some big moments over the last few decades.



The CFP victory over Indiana was a special night.



Beating No. 1 Clemson in the middle of the pandemic was memorable.



And Brady Quinn working his heroics against UCLA to save a BCS appearance in 2006 was a moment that is still talked about.

But Notre Dame hasn't won a home game this big since beating No. 1 Florida State in November of 1993.



Figure out a way to win this - anyway possible - and you'll get into the meat of November as the team to beat in what has been a flat-out wild year of college football.

Let's make it a week to remember.