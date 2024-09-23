Notre Dame's Defense Remains the Backbone of the Program in 2024
Notre Dame's defense continues to hold strong
Notre Dame's defense continues to be the strength of the Irish program as the first 3rd of the season has been completed.
Through four games, the Irish are allowing an average of just 9.75 points per contest. Even in the one Irish loss this season the defensive unit only surrendered 16 points, a number that should always end with a win but did not.
In many ways, the way the 2024 Irish team is shaping up feels very similar to the 2012 group. That team featured a defense that always allowed just under 10 ppg and had to be great to prop up an offense that couldn't always be relied upon to consistently put up decent numbers to reach the season's goals.
Is The Notre Dame offense hitting a growth spurt?
While the defense has remained a steady force so far this season, the offense is a different story. It is very inconsistent week to week and has spurts of effectiveness and major inefficiencies. Did the passing game turn a corner though against the Redhawks?
In this contest Notre Dame made an effort to push the ball downfield more and started having some success with the 38-yard perfect toss to Beaux Collins for a touchdown and some other passes of length that drew penalty flags.
While not flashy, this is progress for the unit. Is the Irish offense turning a corner? Louisville will be the judge of that soon enough.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.