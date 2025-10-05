Notre Dame's Defense Busts Boise State
Notre Dame's defense is finding itself.
After what could generously be labeled as a rough start, Chris Ash's defense is beginning to hit its stride. No, this unit isn't perfect; there are still some concerns that will linger all season, but this group is rapidly improving. In the last two and a half games, the Irish have surrendered just 27 total points to the opposition. This is a stark contrast to the 41 allowed to Texas A&M.
After the slow start this unit got off to in 2025, all that could be asked of it was to make incremental improvements week to week. Since the second half of the Purdue game, the Notre Dame defense has done much more than that. Drastic improvements are taking place.
There's nothing Notre Dame can do to go back in time and play the kind of defense it's playing now against the Hurricanes and Aggies; all the Irish can do is keep getting better and finish the season 10-2.
Notre Dame's defense back to wreaking havoc
What was so perplexing about the Notre Dame defense early in the season was how passive it seemed to play. Reacting to action rather than forcing it, taking first steps backwards rather than always attacking downhill towards the line of scrimmage, playing timid and soft. This wasn't the Irish defense we've become accustomed to, and it cost Notre Dame two games.
Slowly but surely, though, the defense has morphed into a more confident unit that makes plays by the week, highlighted by a four-interception outing against Boise State. Its great to see the Irish defense flying around the field freely making plays. If this unit continues to improve, combined with what the CJ Carr-led Irish offense will look like down the road, Notre Dame will be tough to beat the rest of the year.
This is a perfect time for the Notre Dame defense to come alive
The best time for the Notre Dame defense to play the kind of ball its played recently would've been from the start of the season, but that didn't happen. The next best time is now. Notre Dame is building confidence weekly after two and a half games of very solid defensive play, just in time to battle a tough NC State team and then welcome USC to town.
It took a while, but Notre Dame is trending up with everything in the world to prove and play for. If the Irish can manage to beat NC State and USC before hitting their final in-season off week of the year, 10-2 is a very real possibility.