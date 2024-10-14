Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Defense Continues Dominant Play Despite Injuries

Despite key injuries, Notre Dame's defense remains dominant, showcasing resilience and depth as the team pushes through the challenges of the season.

John Kennedy

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman runs out with his team before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman runs out with his team before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Injuries have not held back the Notre Dame defense

Notre Dame's defense has unfortunately been hit with a slew of injuries to key playmakers this fall. So much so that often times a handful of freshmen are being called upon to provide key snaps in what are all must-win games.

In a testament to both Notre Dame's skill and depth, Al Golden's unit keeps on delivering winning performances regardless of the personnel. Not only does this portend well for the rest of this season, but it also helps build experience from the Irish's depth and youth that will help future teams.

Al Golden
Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches in the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's defensive rankings are elite

Notre Dame's defense is allowing an average of 11.6 PPG, good for 8th in the country. In many other key statistics, ranging from yards per play allowed, to pass efficiency defense to 3rd and 4th down conversion rates allowed, Notre Dame is a top 10 unit across the board.

Given the multitude of injuries to key playmakers like Boubacar Traore and Jordan Botelho among others, maintaining this level of performance is ultra impressive and Al Golden and the rest of the defensive staff deserve a ton of credit for being able to play the "next man in" without a drop-off in performance.

The Irish defense has been and continues to be the backbone of the Notre Dame program and will lead the way to whatever success the Irish have the rest of the season.

