Notre Dame's Defense Continues Dominant Play Despite Injuries
Injuries have not held back the Notre Dame defense
Notre Dame's defense has unfortunately been hit with a slew of injuries to key playmakers this fall. So much so that often times a handful of freshmen are being called upon to provide key snaps in what are all must-win games.
In a testament to both Notre Dame's skill and depth, Al Golden's unit keeps on delivering winning performances regardless of the personnel. Not only does this portend well for the rest of this season, but it also helps build experience from the Irish's depth and youth that will help future teams.
Notre Dame's defensive rankings are elite
Notre Dame's defense is allowing an average of 11.6 PPG, good for 8th in the country. In many other key statistics, ranging from yards per play allowed, to pass efficiency defense to 3rd and 4th down conversion rates allowed, Notre Dame is a top 10 unit across the board.
Given the multitude of injuries to key playmakers like Boubacar Traore and Jordan Botelho among others, maintaining this level of performance is ultra impressive and Al Golden and the rest of the defensive staff deserve a ton of credit for being able to play the "next man in" without a drop-off in performance.
The Irish defense has been and continues to be the backbone of the Notre Dame program and will lead the way to whatever success the Irish have the rest of the season.
