Notre Dame Unlocked A New Mentality Against Stanford
Blowing a team out is good for a football team's soul
Winning is great. Everyone loves winning. But there are many different kinds of wins. Wins of the blowout variety hit differently. They signify something different. That your team is capable of completely destroying the opposition.
There's a different mentality that comes with proving and knowing you as a team are capable of destroying your opponent throughout a ballgame and even with some backups, second-stringers, and younger players being heavily involved in the rotation.
Program confidence grows. Expectations shift higher. You command more respect nationally as a program. People start to notice that you have a killer instinct. Even if it isn't against top-notch competition, blowouts matter.
Notre Dame needs a killer mentality
Notre Dame is a nice place. With nice people. Sometimes it feels like the football program is actually too nice. I think its great to see Notre Dame lay the wood on another team to start what is certain to be a wild second half to the season.
This style of play has set the tone for this next stretch of the schedule. And what a positive tone it is.
Notre Dame also dominated Purdue earlier in the year by the score of 66-7, but in very different ways than the Cardinal win. The Stanford win featured strong defense, strong run numbers, and strong pass numbers.
This is the blend of well-rounded winning football Notre Dame wants to play weekly and will need to play more often to make the CFP. Blowouts train a team to have a killer mentality and to be comfortable making others uncomfortable.
This is a sign of a growing team that is beginning to believe in itself. Let's see how far this mentality will carry the team in their second half playoff push.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.