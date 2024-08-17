Notre Dame Defense Poised to Be Elite: How Far Can It Carry the Irish in 2024?
Notre Dame's defense will be ready to win in 2024
Since 2017, Notre Dame's defense has been the backbone of the program, consistently performing year in and year out. Even in tough losses against talented teams, the D has usually kept the Irish competitive while the offense struggled to do its part.
It would certainly help if the Irish offense could step up in big games this year, and there’s reason to believe they will under new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Regardless, the defense will be ready. This unit knows it plays solid football and is striving to become truly elite.
How a great defense becomes an elite defense
Notre Dame's defense has proven itself to be a solid, winning unit. The next goal is to achieve "elite" status, which requires hitting specific targets. First, they need to eliminate the big run plays that hurt them in all three losses last season
Second, they must create more havoc and force turnovers against top-tier opponents. Lastly, they need to improve overall tackling, as they averaged eight missed tackles per game, ranking 37th nationally.
The Irish were 21st in the nation in total defense in 2022, 43rd in 2021, 25th in 2020, 18th in 2019, 30th in 2018, 46th in 2017 ...
Fifth in the nation in total defense last year. The defense has improved fast, and now it's about to go to a whole other level.
What's most exciting is the roster—a healthy mix of proven veterans and athletic young players ready to break out. This dynamic talent blend could help the defense reach new heights in 2024.
