Notre Dame’s Defensive Struggles Continued Against Purdue
This does not feel like the Notre Dame football we're used to seeing.
For many years now, going well back into the Brian Kelly era, the Notre Dame defense was the foundation of the program. The thing that, more than anything else, could be relied upon to keep the Irish competitive in every game. This has become something that has been expected of Notre Dame, year in and year out.
I think it's fair to say that some adjustment period between the Al Golden and Chris Ash era was to be expected, especially given some of the personnel losses the Irish suffered after last season, but what has occurred is much more than a transitional rough patch. It's an existential crisis.
Numbers don't lie, the Notre Dame defense is in trouble
Through three games this season, Notre Dame has allowed 98 points. For reference, this is more points allowed by this point in the season than the Irish gave up in their disastrous 2007 and 2016 seasons, in which the Irish won just three and four games. Fortunately, the 2025 Irish offense is capable of much more than either offense in these years, but that only provides a limited amount of comfort.
I held out hope that against Purdue, a rebuilding program that lacks top-end talent, the Irish could at least gain some confidence defending against the pass. Notre Dame did collect two interceptions against the Boilermakers, which is a positive, but overall, the same issues remain.
Irish fans are losing faith that things will improve
If Notre Dame was going to tighten up the pass defense, one would've thought it'd be against Purdue. But alas, the same issues that plagued the Irish against Miami and Texas A&M reared their ugly head again. A lack of consistent pressure on opposing QBs, combined with soft zone coverage allowing open, uncontested throws, plus the propensity to be beaten over the top, makes for a defense that isn't sustainable.
If the Notre Dame pass defense couldn't play decently against the rebuilding Boilermakers, who could trust that it'll look any better against Arkansas or USC? To whatever level Marcus Freeman inserted himself into the defensive planning against Purdue, little changed in the way of pass coverage to make Irish fans feel any better about this dire situation.
There is some good news, though. The Irish offense is rapidly improving behind CJ Carr and an offensive line that looks better by the week. And it's a good thing, because Notre Dame will be in some high-scoring shootouts the rest of the season due to its pass defense liabilities.