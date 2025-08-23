Where Notre Dame's Defense Can Dominate Miami's Offense
The biggest story of Notre Dame's fall camp was by far the QB battle, and with good reason, given the outsized importance this singular position has on the outcome of football games.
As reports came in day by day of CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey having a tough time keeping the ball safe and finding consistent success through the air, another storyline was taken for granted.
Breaking Down the Defensive Matchups That Favor Notre Dame vs Miami
While there was so much focus on the competing signal callers, each practice report, without fail, also included notes that state that the Notre Dame secondary has been fantastic in practice.
Windows to throw into have been small and aren't open very long, making it very hard for Carr and Minchey to have sustained success.
If this secondary success can continue into the actual season, and there's no reason to think it can't or won't, this could be the Irish's big advantage against Miami.
Miami has a new QB and is replacing its top six pass catchers from 2024
While there has been so much focus on Notre Dame's QB and passing game this August, Miami also has some questions in this area.
The Hurricanes lost their top six pass catchers from 2024, players who accounted for 66% of all receiving yards and 26/41 TD catches. This means that Miami will be breaking in a new QB, Georgia transfer Carson Beck, and a slew of brand new pass catchers against the Irish's vaunted secondary.
Miami's biggest loss in this area is Xavier Restrepo, who finished his career as the program's leader in both receptions and receiving yards after going over 1,000 yards receiving in both of the last two seasons.
Filling the vacant receiving roles will be transfers Cj Daniels, Tony Johnson, and Keelan Marion to go along with returning players JoJo Trader, Ray Ray Joseph, Ny Carr, and Shemar Kirk.
How Notre Dame can take advantage
Notre Dame has questions at QB and the passing game, but so does Miami, given that it will have a new QB and an entirely new group of pass catchers to break in against the Irish's long and dangerous secondary. This is where Notre Dame has an edge.
The strength of Miami's offense is the offensive line. The Hurricanes will surely want to lean on this unit and try to run the ball against the Irish.
With the confidence and trust the Irish have in the back end, they can afford to focus more on the line of scrimmage and stopping the run. If executed effectively, this approach could play right into Notre Dame's hands and help lead to a huge week one win.
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and on your preferred audio podcast provider.