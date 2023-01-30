Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Jayson Ademilola Has Strong Showing At 2023 NFLPA Bowl

On Saturday, former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola concluded his week in Pasadena, competing in the 2023 NFLPA Bowl. It is a pre draft all star game for draft eligible seniors to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and decision makers.

For these types of events, the prospects are given the opportunity to practice, interview and showcase the full scope of their character for a chance to play on the NFL level. For scouts, the practices are what garner the most attention. They are put into isolating situations to develop a deeper understanding for just how talented they are physically.

For Ademilola, the week started with the weigh-ins. He came at 6-3 ⅛ and 284 pounds. The weight has been a conversation piece for the New Jersey native and was nice to see that he was over 280 pounds. He also came in with 33 ¼ inch arms and a 79 inch wingspan, both of which were slightly longer than what was anticipated. That length should be a big help to prove that he could be scheme versatile on the next level.

Coming into the week, each player has certain strengths that they want to showcase and concerns that they want to answer. Here is what Ademilola’s profile looked like:

THE STRENGTHS

Ademilola is an extremely flexible and slippery interior player. He has the talent to create penetration and create a plethora of plays in the backfield.

For a lighter player, Ademilola has some really impressive strength. When he is able to establish inside leverage, he can easily collapse the pocket and control block’s effectively.

He is also alignment versatile. Ademilola has the combination of athleticism, length and power to play in both even and odd fronts at the next level. The more you can do, the more valuable you become.

THE CONCERNS

Ademilola’s ability to hold weight on his frame is a question mark. It can affect his ability to consistently play at the point of attack and anchor against double teams.

Consistent impact is the other major question. There is no questioning his overall talent but the production never fully matched the physical profile.

PRACTICE WEEK

I checked in yesterday with someone who works directly with the NFLPA Bowl to see how Ademilola had been doing this week. His response was that the former Notre Dame standout was having a “very good week” and the “talent is easy to see. He’s a really talented kid.”

Aside from just the need to add weight, I was told that there needs to be a greater attention to detail both during and outside of practice. There aren’t any character concerns with Ademilola, it’s just more about retention and actualizing potential into production more consistently.

Overall, he impressed in Pasadena. Scouts saw all they needed to see from Ademilola. He was much more consistent and flashed a ton. With a solid end to the draft process, he should be a shoe in to hear his name called in April.

THE GAME

Ademilola came out of the gate showcasing all the talent that once made him a high level recruit. On the first two plays of the game, he was able to record a tackle for loss and a sack.

On the sack, he displayed impressive power and explosiveness working against former Iowa State center Trevor Downing. He was easily able to establish leverage early on in the rep, disengage and finish former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford for the sack.

The game was just a cultivation of a good overall week. The talent is there and scouts noticed. You are still betting a bit on upside but it wouldn’t shock me if Jayson ended up as a more impactful pro than college player when all is said and done.

