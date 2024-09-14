Notre Dame vs Purdue: Irish Unload Frustration on the Boilermakers
Notre Dame blows out in-state rival to steady the ship
Notre Dame had a rough last week dealing with the aftermath of their soul-crushing loss at home at the hands of Northern Illinois. The big question this week was whether Notre Dame would bounce back or put their heads down and continue to spiral downhill in the wake of last week's letdown.
To the Irish's credit, they took care of a completely undermanned and overmatched Boilermaker team by completely dominating nearly every statistical category throughout the ballgame. This is the exact kind of bounce-back game Marcus Freeman and his team needed to begin to move on from the NIU debacle.
Riley Leonard's running skills not in doubt, Irish injuries pile up
While the passing game still leaves much to be desired, Riley Leonard was excellent with his legs in this affair galloping for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns before concluding his day at the half.
And while on the topic of skilled runners, Jeremiyah Love continued to impress and was clearly the best player on either side of the field in this game.
While there was a lot to like in this game, Notre Dame suffered a slew of major injuries. Offensive linemen Billy Shrauth and Ashton Craig both went down as did Jordan Bothelo. All of these injuries appeared to be fairly serious leg injuries that are extremely unfortunate.
Notre Dame Football: Key Defender Lost to Injury Against Purdue
