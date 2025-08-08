Anthony Richardson Still Favored in Colts Starting QB Odds Despite Injury in Preseason
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was injured early on in the team's Week 1 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, but it appears that he avoided a serious injury.
Richardson dislocated his pinky, but he's considered day-to-day, keeping him in the mix for the Colts starting quarterback job in his battle against Daniel Jones.
In fact, after taking the odds for the Colts starting quarterback down during last night's game, the oddsmakers at FanDuel have re-released them with Richardson still set as a sizable favorite.
Colts Starting Quarterback Odds
- Anthony Richardson: -245
- Daniel Jones: +186
- Riley Leonard: +8000
At -245, Richardson has an implied probability of 71.01 percent to be named the team's starter for Week 1 of the regular season. He threw for 21 yards on three passes (two completions) in the Colts' eight-point loss to Baltimore in the preseason.
Jones, who was originally expected to start in Week 2 of the preseason, filled in for Richardson and threw for 144 yards while completing 10-of-21 pass attempts. It was far from a dominant showing form the former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback, and that could be a reason why oddsmakers still view Richardson as the favorite.
Indy invested a lot into Richardson when it took him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he has struggled at the NFL level, it's hard to imagine that the Colts would bench him for Jones unless the veteran outplayed him by a significant amount in training camp and the preseason.
The Colts' next preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Green Bay Packers. If Richardson is truly day-to-day, there's a chance he could get some reps in that matchup.
