Notre Dame Football: Key Defender Lost to Injury Against Purdue
As dominating of first half as Notre Dame had against Purdue on Saturday, it didn't come without a bit of a cost.
Already having lost right guard Billy Schrauth to injury in the first quarter, Notre Dame edge rusher Jordan Botelho was rolled up on in the second quarter and carted off the field.
Botelho had been off to a strong start this season at Notre Dame, recording nine tackles coming into the contest against Purdue. Botelho had spent a significant amount of time in Purdue's backfield before the injury.
The way players gathered around Botelho before the cart exited the field gave an ominous look to the significance of his injury, but no word was given yet on the extent.
