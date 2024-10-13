Notre Dame Dominates Stanford, Builds Confidence for College Football Playoff Run
Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
Notre Dame overwhelms Stanford
After another slow start at home leading to an early 7-7 stalemate score, Notre Dame dominated the rest of the football game on both sides of the ball in impressive fashion leading to a blowout of long-time rival Stanford. This type of lopsided score and dominant performance is the perfect start to the Irish's CFP march.
After Stanford drove down the field and scored a touchdown in the first quarter, Notre Dame's defense locked up and shut down the Cardinal offense the rest of the afternoon. As for the Irish offense, the Stanford performance was Notre Dame's best passing outing of the season with Riley Leonard throwing for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Notre Dame can grow from this performance
Entering the game, Notre Dame was 23.5-point favorites. It shouldn't be shocking that the Irish won handily. But at the same time, it feels darn good to destroy and physically dominate a team at home like the Irish did. This is the kind of performance from which Notre Dame can grow.
The Irish have a really unique and interesting remaining schedule of games against some struggling brand names and academies that are playing terrific football week to week.
Each week is going to be a battle and challenge. One would be hard-pressed to think of a better possible outcome for the Irish's first game in the second half of the season.
Hopefully, the Irish can parlay this performance and the confidence gained from it into next week's battle in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.