Notre Dame Fans Eager for the Irish to Return to Action
Notre Dame fans want to see a fired up Irish team
On the final Always Irish call-in radio show before Notre Dame gets back into action, Notre Dame fans spent the morning sharing some of what they hope to see as play resumes in Notre Dame Stadium.
Fans are hoping for a fast start in front of the home crowd and for the passing game to take a big step forward against a very suspect Cardinal defensive backfield.
The Irish fan base is rejuvenated after an extended break that saw the Irish slide up the rankings right into playoff position without even playing. Can the team take advantage of this scenario with a remaining schedule that could have Notre Dame favored in every game? The answer is yes physically, but only if the team is mentally locked in as well.
The rest of this season will be seven unique week-to-week battles
Notre Dame's remaining schedule is ultra-intriguing. Brand name teams such as USC and FSU are both in the midst of some struggles while both academies on the schedule, Navy and Army are off to their best starts since WWII. In between these matchups are games with Stanford, Virginia, and Georgia Tech.
Each of these remaining seven games will challenge Notre Dame's depth physically and the program's toughness mentally. The rest of this season will be a weekly grind for the next win. I'm not even certain at this point that mega-style points are needed by the Irish to reach the CFP.
If Notre Dame just keeps winning, no matter how it looks, it will be in great shape come year's end.
