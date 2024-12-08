Instant Reaction: Notre Dame Set to Face Indiana in College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff field has been released, and Notre Dame earned the No. 7 seed where it will play No. 10 Indiana.
The game will played Friday night, December 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. It's the first College Football Playoff game of the new era to be played on a college campus. Some initial thoughts on the matchup as Notre Dame gets set to make its run towards for a national championship.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff: Domination of Inferior Opponents by Both
Indiana has been the feel-good story of college football this season, going from perennial outhouse to near the Big Ten's penthouse. The Hoosiers have track record much like Notre Dame's this year: both teams haven't just won 11 games but did so by dominating competition. Indiana outscored opponents 520-176 this year while Notre Dame outscored foes 478-163.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff: Weather Advantage is Gone
Much was made about Notre Dame being one of the teams with a major home field advantage because of likely weather in late December. That kind of gets blown up with the Indiana draw as the Hoosiers are clearly a team that deals with weather in the Midwest each fall, too. The perceived advantage there simply won't be after all for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff: Irish a Touchdown Favorite
Notre Dame opens as a decent sized favorite in the First Round matchup. According to FanDuel, Notre Dame is a 7.5-point favorite in the game with a total of 51.5 being the first set number.
The Irish are -285 on the moneyline (Indiana is +230) and if you're interested, the Irish open the postseason with 12:1 odds to win the national championship.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff: Rather Favorable Path Overall for Irish
For the life of me I can't figure out what Penn State has done to earn the No. 6 seed but that isn't really important now. Obviously the matchups that would have come with that would have been more favorable for Notre Dame but in a playoff format you simply have to beat whoever is put in front of you.
Indiana is a team that Notre Dame matches up well with, hence the pointspread being in favor of the Irish.
The second round Notre Dame will get a Georgia team that is talented, but hasn't been as dominant as advertised at the start of the year. Will quarterback Carson Beck be ready to go? Also getting Georgia in New Orleans ends up being more favorable than if they had to play them in Atlanta.
If the Irish can get through that then one of Penn State, SMU, or Boise State will be waiting - which means this isn't the best draw in terms of a path to a national championship appearance but it's about as good as one could hope for regarding Notre Dame.