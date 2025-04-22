Notre Dame Entering Winning Window Of Marcus Freeman Era
Time flies by at Notre Dame
It feels like just yesterday, Brian Kelly acquired a curious new accent and decided to move down south, leading to the beginning of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame. In reality, though, it's been four years since this all transpired, and much has changed during this time in the Irish program.
The first few seasons at the helm for Freeman were full of questions. How quickly would it take him to become a great head coach? What would the inevitable learning curve look like? How would the roster change?
Those questions all received answers acquired over time. There were many ups and downs on the field, tough learning moments for Marcus and his team, and a roster that slowly transitioned to be faster, longer, and deeper.
Year Three has always been a historical benchmark for Irish coaches. Marcus Freeman passed this test with flying colors, taking his squad to the verge of title town. The Freeman era is no longer new, Marcus Freeman is no longer a "rookie" coach. It's time to enter the next phase of the Freeman era. Winning time.
In a position to claim title 12
Notre Dame proved in 2024 that it can hang with any team in the country. Even while severely injured and with a less-than-dangerous pass game, the Irish rattled off a 13-game winning streak and pushed an ultra-loaded Ohio State roster to the brink.
On the back of this success, Notre Dame proved that the measuring stick for whatever comes next for the program is clear. Winning the national title. It's the only hurdle left to clear.
Momentum is high, recruiting is picking up, the roster is deep and talented, and Marcus Freeman has found his footing. The middle part of his tenure that we are entering is prime winning time.
The Notre Dame program, as currently constituted, is in the healthiest place it's been in since 1988. The foundation is there, the vibe is right, and there's talent in place. All that is left to do now is see if Freeman can etch himself in Irish lore forever.
Irish fans have waited three decades for the program to be this healthy. Now it's time to capitalize on it and return Notre Dame to championship glory.
