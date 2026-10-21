Notre Dame Fails On The Big Stage In BYU Loss

A few days after the fact, that loss feels even more Notre Damey.



And by Notre Damey, I mean a loss that inflicts as much pain as possible on the biggest stage and in the brightest lights. With a Georgia loss earlier in the day, a Notre Dame win, even an ugly one, would have vaulted the Irish to number one in the country. Instead of seizing this moment, the Irish got outcoached, outplayed, and outexecuted by BYU.

Now Notre Dame has its back against the playoff wall in yet another season and must win out, including against Miami, to assure a spot in the CFP field. From a slow start, to not being able to defend the middle of the field, to missed opportunities on offense, Notre Dame earned this loss, and it stings.

Notre Dame has a "slow start" problem

For whatever reason, Notre Dame is incapable of starting off a game against a decent team well. Most times this has occurred, like against Wisconsin or Michigan State or North Carolina, the Irish are good enough to overcome this problem. But things change in big games against highly ranked teams. The winning margins shrink, and there is no leeway for a bad half of football. That cost Notre Dame dearly in this game.



This issue is both a coaching and preparation failure and a player failure. Notre Dame had everything in the world to play for in this game and somehow came out flat and soft. This is disturbing and is a complete program failure.

Final: BYU 28, Notre Dame 24. — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 18, 2026

The Notre Dame defense isn't what we thought it was

For the life of me, I cannot understand how a defense that is supposed to be all-world cannot defend the middle of the football field. It doesn't matter what team the Irish are facing; if Notre Dame is running man or zone, the middle of the field is always open for easy receptions on critical downs.



Whether it be North Carolina's tight end who is good, Stanford players that aren't, throwing on the Irish over the middle is essentially guaranteed to succeed. Just wait until Miami's skill players hit South Bend.

CJ Carr was not "that guy" tonight

If you are CJ Carr, talked about in Heisman and NFL circles, you cannot overthrow two wide-open touchdown passes in the first half of the biggest game of the year. The winning margins in top 10 games are minuscule, and chances for big plays are limited. You must hit them when you get the chance. Carr did not, and it cost Notre Dame.

This loss is going to linger, and it changes things. Not just in terms of the Irish's playoff chances, but in terms of credibility and trust. Things were supposed to be different this year, but Notre Dame went from leaving no doubt to nothing but doubt with everything to play for. It's going to be a brutal two weeks until this team plays again.