Notre Dame Fall Camp 2024: Key Takeaways and What We Know So Far
Notre Dame's defense is expected to remain the backbone of the program
As we enter the halfway point of Notre Dame fall camp 2024, what do we think we know about this team as it enters a critical year for Marcus Freeman and the Irish overall? If there's one sure-fire consensus from all that have been around the team, it's that Al Golden's third defense at Notre Dame should be his best.
This unit can comfortably rotate players in and out of the first two levels of the defense and are beginning to develop the same ability in the secondary as well. Notre Dame's defense will be the strength of the team yet again and will put them in position to be in every game.
Notre Dame offense trying to take next step in 2024
The Irish offense is not as solidified and proven as the defense is. There are simply too many new and moving parts that need to be melded together for that level of confidence to be had at this point, but there are more than a few strong points to lean on.
Firstly, new OC Mike Denbrock takes over the offense with a ton of experience and matchup-making expertise. This will certainly help the Notre Dame offense become more explosive and tougher to defend.
In terms of personnel, quarterback Riley Leonard's dual-threat ability and unique size make him more of a danger to opposing defenses than Notre Dame has been able to present recently from the quarterback position.
Additionally, the Irish love their running back room and group of tight ends. These positions are deep and are expected to deliver big in 2024. If the offensive line can hold up and the revamped receiver room delivers as hoped, the Notre Dame offense could take off this year.
Notre Dame Football Offense: Mike Denbrock Can Deliver What's Been Missing
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.