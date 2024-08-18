Notre Dame Fans Approve of Irish's No. 7 Spot in AP Poll 2024
Notre Dame is sitting in prime position starting the year
On Wednesday’s edition of theAlways Irish radio show, callers shared their opinions about Notre Dame’s No. 7 AP poll ranking to start the 2024 season. Most felt the ranking was deserved and reflected the mix of hype and concerns surrounding the team this fall.
However, Notre Dame's preseason ranking won’t mean much in the long run, as the nation will quickly see how good this team is in their massive Week 1 matchup against Texas A&M. Their performance in that game will dictate the Irish's ranking trajectory for the entire year.
How will Notre Dame approach Texas A&M offensively?
Another common theme among callers today centered on Notre Dame’s offensive strategy against Texas A&M. Will new OC Mike Denbrock be aggressive early and take chances against the Aggies, or will he opt for a more conservative approach, easing into the game?
art of the answer may depend on how Texas A&M approaches defending the Irish. Will Mike Elko bring early pressure against Riley Leonard and Notre Dame’s offensive line, or will he wait and pick his spots to be more aggressive later in the game?
