Notre Dame Fans Anticipate First CFP Rankings of the Season
How does Notre Dame's resume stack up as the calendar turns to November?
After all of the buildup and talk about the expanded CFP format for the last couple of years, the initial ranking reveal is finally upon us.
The initial ranking set to come out Tuesday evening is one of critical importance. It will inform the country what the group's way of thinking is. We will finally get an idea of what this committee values and what it penalizes.
When it comes to Notre Dame specifically, it's already an outlier due to its independent status and bizarre resume which includes perhaps the worst loss of any team being considered for the 12-team field, but also some really solid ranked wins to consider.
Callers to the Always Irish show Monday morning had widely ranging guesses of exactly where the Irish will fall in the initial rankings ranging from near the 7-8 spots all the way down to the 14-15 area. What will the reality end up being? We will find out soon enough.
Florida State heads to South Bend In awful shape
Aside from the impending CFP ranking drama, Irish fans are also gearing up for the Seminoles' visit to Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday night. Most fans feel as though the Irish will have no trouble at all pounding 1-8 hapless Florida State.
There is a small contingent though, who do feel that Notre Dame needs to be on upset alert due to the fact that the Seminoles have more talent than their record shows and they'd love nothing more than to ruin Notre Dame's season.
Between the CFP ranking reveal and the battle with a heated rival, this is shaping up to be a huge week in the world of Notre Dame football. November in college football is crunch time. Pressure ratchets up. Every win and loss carries extra weight. Buckle up for a wild ride to the finish line.
