Notre Dame’s CFP Hopes: How Week 10 Results Impact Their Playoff Path

Discover how Week 10 outcomes influence Notre Dame's playoff push, with key scenarios that could determine their CFP chances.

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a rushing a touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Texas A&M falters against South Carolina

Saturday was a very interesting day of football around the country. One of which Irish fans enjoyed stress-free with Notre Dame off on their final break of the regular season. Notre Dame's November CFP push is about to heat up for one final 4-week race to the CFP finish line

After an electric win over LSU last week at home, Texas A&M played poorly at South Carolina and lost decidedly by a score of 20-44. This being the Aggies' only conference loss, they are still in play for an SEC title game appearance, but some of the luster has come off what was and still is Notre Dame's most impressive victory.

James Franklin fails on biggest stage yet again

In what was the game of the week in the 11 a.m. window, James Franklin and Penn State lost a very winnable game at home against OSU thanks in part to 2 trips to the goal line that ended with no points being scored. This brings Franklin's record against top-10 opponents to 3-18, or as I like to call it, the "BK zone." He has now lost 8 games in a row to the Buckeyes.

As for Notre Dame's next opponent? FSU looked awful as ever losing to a very mundane 4-4 North Carolina team 35-11. Through bouts of decent defense, being played, the Seminole offense is consistently terrible, a great sign for the Irish defense next weekend.

