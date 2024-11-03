Irish Breakdown

Schedule Breakdown: A Closer Look at Notre Dame’s Tough November Opponents

The strengths, challenges, and key matchups awaiting Notre Dame in November as it faces an interesting finishing kick.

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) fights off would-be tackler Navy Midshipmen cornerback Andrew Duhart (13) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Irish will be favored in each remaining game

Amid a 6 game win streak running all the way back to week 2, Notre Dame is preparing for its November playoff push after enjoying its final off-week of the season. The Irish have 4 games remaining and will be favored in each. If the Irish win out, a CFP bid, and possibly even a round 1 home game await.

There is an old theory in college football that early-season losses are better than late-season losses. Notre Dame seems to be living by this theory. The Irish just keep on winning while other teams continue to trade losses and come back to the pack moving Notre Dame up. With many more ranked on ranked matchups left to go this regular season, the carnage isn't over yet.

FSU is playing unbelievably awful football

After an undefeated 13-0 season last year, FSU is now an astounding 1-8 after suffering a 35-11 defeat at the hands of a very mediocre North Carolina team. While the Seminoles do occasionally play decent defense, their offense is a complete mess across the board.

How much of a mess? FSU has not scored more than 21 points in any game this season. The Irish defense must be excited for this matchup.

Virginia is a 4-4 football team riding a 3-game losing streak into battle against Pitt before facing the Irish. As for Army? It faced Air Force without its starting QB and still defeated Falcons 20-3 to move the nation's longest winning streak out to 12 games.

As for USC, the Trojans have not won a road game this season and have dropped to an abysmal 4-5 overall after a 26-21 loss to Washington.

Notre Dame controls its own destiny. It will be favored to beat each of these teams and should it do so, a spot in the CFP awaits.

