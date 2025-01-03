Notre Dame Fans Celebrate Historic Win Over Georgia In Sugar Bowl
The call-In lines were jam-packed with joy
As the host of Notre Dame's first fan call-in radio show on YouTube, I've had some rough, long nights. Particularly miserable were the shows after the NIU loss this season and 2023's nightmare end against Ohio State. Misery loves company.
And caller after caller vented as they let out 30 years of Irish frustration. Was it fun? No, but Notre Dame fans deserved to be heard. The callers and I needed the group therapy. We bonded over it.
Shows like this makeup for nights like that. Notre Dame fans are fiercely loyal and have never bailed on the program even in the midst of a 30-year major bowl drought. No matter how bad things got, they always showed up. They always cared. It's nice to see that loyalty rewarded.
Notre Dame is a family affair
One thing I speak often about on my show is how important families are in passing down the love of the Irish to the next generation. It was heartening to see the amount of chats that listeners sent in with a message about how much this victory made them think of a loved one who has passed away.
Notre Dame Football brings families together in a unique way due to the special history of the program and the fandom, both of the alum and subway alum variety.
This was a night that Irish fans have been dreaming of for decades and it was an honor to lend a voice and platform to this well-earned Irish celebration.