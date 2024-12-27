Notre Dame Fans Prepare for Epic CFP Showdown Against SEC Power Georgia
Notre Dame's next opponent is loaded with talent & has a proven head coach
Regardless of how many points Notre Dame beat Indiana by, there would always be a limit to how much credit the Irish would receive for defeating a school that is new to the playoff scene and that isn't known for football success. Is that fair?
Maybe not, but it's reality.
Notre Dame will not have the same perceptual issue for their next matchup, the Georgia Bulldogs. This team has been there, done that in the playoffs, and presents a much different challenge for Notre Dame than the Hoosiers did.
Backup quarterback or not, beating Georgia would change the narrative for the Irish. National credibility would be gained and talks of a true title run would be founded.
That's what's on the line here. The stakes couldn't be higher.
Irish fan opinions range wildly leading into the battle with Georgia
Many callers to the Always Irish radio show feel confident that this is Notre Dame's year to make a deep run and that even without Rylie Mills, the Irish will find a way to win just like they have every week since early September.
Folks in this crew feel confident Notre Dame will get what they need from the "next man up" road that will need to be traveled down along the defensive front.
On the other side of the ledger, there are plenty of Irish fans who feel that the Mills loss may be the one that "breaks the dam" and that Notre Dame will not be able to hold up against Georgia's massive front.
While there are many varied opinions about the upcoming game, everyone in the Irish ecosystem agrees that it's fantastic to see Notre Dame in the CFP and making a run. At this point, we are all thrilled to be going on this Irish holiday journey together!
