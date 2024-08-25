Notre Dame Football Fans Divided Over Texas A&M Matchup
How quickly can Mike Elko have the Aggies clicking on all cylinders?
Notre Dame fans respect Mike Elko from his time in South Bend and what he accomplished in his short stint at Duke as well. Now he has moved on to Texas A&M and will face Notre Dame to open the 2024 season and Irish fans aren't quite sure what to expect from the Elko-led Aggies.
It feels like from my interactions on social media and YouTube, many Notre Dame fans think that the Aggies, coming off a 7-6 season, a boatload of transfers in and out, and a full-scale coaching change will not be much of a challenge to the Irish in Week 1 even in their home stadium.
On the other hand, a large contingent of Notre Dame fans have great respect for the Aggies SEC roster full of athletes and are bracing for a hardcore nigh-long battle in College Station. What is the truth of the matter?
How will Notre Dame handle their next "big game" moment?
If Notre Dame wins this game, even just by a single point, they will have the inside track to host a playoff game in South Bend in late December. With a loss though, the Irish will essentially need to go 11-0 the rest of the year to ensure being included in the expanded CFP bracket at all. Walking this tightrope is a scenario Marcus Freeman would like to avoid.
Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has not had a history of getting off to fast starts on the road and they cannot afford to have that happen in this environment, in this game, in this setting. Will Freeman have his team prepared for the moment? America is about to find out.
