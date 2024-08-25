Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Early Weather Report for Game Day
Weather to heat back up in South Bend leading into matchup
In a bit of an abnormal twist for this part of the calendar year, the weather in South Bend the last week or so has been uncharacteristically cool and matched with low humidity. While there's no doubt this has made for a more comfortable practice experience for the players and viewing experience for reporters, it'd be dangerous for the team to get used to these pleasant conditions.
Extended forecasts for the Chicago / South Bend areas call for a major heat-up this week featuring some of the steamiest conditions of the summer moving into the area.
Let's assume Notre Dame's staff appreciates this heat wave as it gives the Irish one last chance to get used to the heat and humidity certain to greet them when they get off the plane in College Station.
Forecast for College Station calls for heat, but manageable heat
Certainly, weather forecasts can change.
An early look at the game day weather for Saturday calls for a high of around 90-93 degrees, partly cloudy and very humid conditions. The day's low, presumably reached after the sun goes down, will be 73-76 degrees.
What could be an interesting angle that hasn't really been addressed yet would be if there happened to be any rain the day of the game and how that would or could impact gameplay.
As of right now, the moisture probability is around 40%. We will monitor the weather conditions and keep you updated throughout the week.
Former Notre Dame Captain Mike Goolsby On 2024 Irish Season
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.