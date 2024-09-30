Notre Dame Fans Can Exhale During Bye Week After Win Over Louisville
Notre Dame needs this break in the schedule to start healing
Notre Dame Football doesn't play a game this week.
This is a break that is both needed and welcomed by the team and fans alike. For the team, aside from the stress of the roller-coaster that has been the first five games of the season, the injury bug has hit South Bend and the off week could not come at a better time.
How many of the two-dozen plus injured players can heal up over the extended break? That remains to be seen.
But even for players without major injuries, this week will be a time for mental recovery from the typical bumps and bruises that come with playing college football.
Notre Dame fans need the break for different reasons
Notre Dame fans are die-hards. These are folks that live and die with every snap of every game every season. And it's draining emotionally. Callers to the morning show are genuinely excited to have a week off from Irish stress to be able to sit back and enjoy some other games being played.
Aside from getting healthy, Irish fans are hopeful that Notre Dame can emerge from the break and become more efficient, effective and consistent on the offensive side of the ball and stay healthy enough defensively to keep playing winning football.
Being a Notre Dame fan is always an emotional grind, everyone should enjoy the well-earned week off.
