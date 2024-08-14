Notre Dame Fans Have Questions Going Into the Big College Football Season
Questions With No Immediate Answers
On Friday morning's edition of the Always Irish radio show Notre Dame fans had many questions about what's to come for the Irish in 2024.
How much different will the offense look under the direction of Mike Denbrock in his third stint as Irish OC? (More balanced, more explosion, a little big faster.)
How big of an impact will Riley Leonard's mobility have on the outcome of the Texas A&M game? (Plenty, considering he's dealing with the loaded Aggie D, but new A&M head coach Mike Elko knows Leonard - the two former Duke Blue Devils will be the story.)
Is the fan base overreacting to the left tackle concerns that have emerged due to Charles Jagusah's unfortunate injury? (Sort of - you don't instantly replace an elite left tackle, but there are options to be okay right away.)
How Good Can The Notre Dame Defense Truly Be In 2024?
While the majority of the calls and commenters focused on questions on the offensive side of the ball and lingering recruiting concerns, the Irish defense was mentioned throughout the show as well. Albeit for a much different reason than the offense.
The defense is proven. It's established.
The questions here aren't about this unit being serviceable or good enough to win games with. They've already proven they are. These are questions of dominance. (Yeah, it'll take over for most of the season.)
Can this Irish defense take things to the next level and become truly elite and be fantastic against top-tier opponents? Is this the next logical step for Al Golden's unit in Year Three? (Yeah, and it had better be.)
Notre Dame Football Offense: Mike Denbrock Can Deliver What's Been Missing
