Notre Dame Makes College Football History With ESPN GameDay Returning

Notre Dame has once again made history in college football with the first ESPN GameDay road show of the new expanded CFP era.

ESPN College GameDay set was live inside Ohio Stadium prior to the football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Everything is new & intrigue is high with new 12-team CFP format

So much of the appeal of college football leans on traditions. Those of the sport overall. Those of individual schools, players, and coaches. These traditions, and the unique feelings of nostalgia that come with being a college football fan are exactly why people have been drawn to the sport so strongly for so long.

2024's version of college football has ramped things up a notch with a dose of modernity mixed with the traditions. On top of the normal pageantry, we now also get to be treated to a 12-team playoff in which everything about it is new. Every debate and every potential outcome is new. The entire way we now look at postseason college football is new.

It's an honor for Notre Dame to be chosen as the host venue for the initial game of this grand experiment with all of America watching. This event was already going to be must-see TV, and with the recent news that ESPN College GameDay will be on Notre Dame's campus for the game, the media hype has accelerated even more.

Back to the future in South Bend, Indiana

ESPN's first "road show" was at Notre Dame for 1993's iconic all-time matchup between the number two Irish and number one Seminoles from Florida State. Lou Holtz vs Bobby Bowden for all the glory. The fact that the initial GameDay road show of the modern era is returning to where it all started is nothing short of heartwarming.

Even for those who prefer FOX's preview show with Notre Dame's very own Brady Quinn over a modern ESPN product, everyone knows what GameDay being on your campus means. It means your school matters. Your team matters. Notre Dame matters.

After all these years, that still remains as true as ever.

