Notre Dame Fans React To Steve Angeli Hitting Transfer Portal
Notre Dame fan reaction to Steve Angeli transferring, on the Always Irish podcast
Undoubtedly, the biggest question surrounding Notre Dame Football in 2025 is who the starting quarterback will be. The storyline understandably dominated the Irish's spring practice window.
As the team progressed through March and April with a legit three-man QB competition, Notre Dame fans hung on every practice report, every highlight clip, trying to find out who had the edge in this high-level battle.
Everyone knew that at some point, this competition would have to be narrowed down to two players, as there simply aren't enough productive snaps to run a three-man competition into fall camp come August. Shortly after the Blue & Gold game, the picture became clearer as Steve Angeli, the only player with starting experience under center, announced his plans to hit the transfer portal.
The fan base is excited about the upside of whoever comes next
Gauging from the interactions I've had with Notre Dame fans on the Always Irish radio call-in show after this move, the overall sentiment is one of hope and excitement.
After the last two seasons of one-year portal QBs running the show, Irish nation is excited about the prospect of Notre Dame rolling with a young, athletic, high upside young signal caller that will have multiple years to develop alongside the rest of the offense.
What comes next will be a short but intense two-man QB competition to open Fall camp in August that most believe CJ Carr will likely win. After that? The Irish will travel to Miami to face a hated rival in primetime to open 2025. In this case, baptism by fire would be a huge understatement.
The entire country will be tuning in to see if Notre Dame can maintain momentum after a successful 2024 campaign, led by a first-time starting young QB.
There's always pressure to perform at Notre Dame, but the intensity of the first two games being against Miami and Texas A&M, has ramped this pressure up to another level. How will this experiment go? You have a full four months to think about it until America finds out!
