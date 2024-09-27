Notre Dame Fans: Are They Being Too Hard on Riley Leonard or Not Hard Enough?
Riley Leonard's rough start at Notre Dame
When Riley Leonard transferred from Duke to Notre Dame, things did not go as planned. In a bit of ultimate Notre Dame irony, Leonard ended up missing almost all of Spring ball due to medical work being done to care for an injury the Irish created in 2023. This set Leonard and the Irish offense back.
On top of this issue, the offensive line has had its' own problems battling injuries and inexperience to be paired with a rebuilding receiver room and a brand new play-caller.
All of these details probably play some role in the fact that Notre Dame's offense has not been as consistent or as efficient as desired under Leonard. Aren't these all reasons to cut Leonard some slack and have some understanding of the difficult position he's in? Depends on who you ask.
Money changes relationships in life and football
At first, I was a bit surprised to hear the boos hurled toward the entire Notre Dame team against Northern Illinois and more specifically aimed at Leonard himself early in the University of Miami game. But the more I think about it the less surprised I am.
Riley Leonard is at Notre Dame on a 1-year mega-money NIL deal for 2 reasons. To be a great quarterback and win games. Irish fans have no built-in loyalty for Leonard.
He's not a long-term "Notre Dame" guy the way Steve Angeli might be. He's here fo one year to get paid to play great. So when he doesn't play great, easy passes are not completed, and the team loses a game that is considered the worst loss ever by many, I can understand why fans are quick to complain.
Money changes relationships. And it feels to me like Notre Dame fans view their relationship with their quarterback this year to be one of more of a business nature than personal which complicates things. Welcome to modern college football. We all must adjust.
