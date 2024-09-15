Notre Dame Fans Ride Wave of Emotions to Start the 2024 Season
Always Irish postgame callers were in a much better mood this week
What a difference a week makes! After last week's 3-hour Irish counseling session that took place on the call-in lines after the NIU game, this week had a much happier tone to it.
Irish fans were thrilled to see Notre Dame take out the frustrations of the last week on the in-state Boilers.
Callers were glad to see the team bounce back so emphatically with gaudy numbers in a completely dominating performance over undermanned Purdue.
The Irish aren't perfect by any means, but speaking about needed improvements is so much more tolerable in the midst of a blowout win than in any other outcome.
Irish fans truly enjoyed not sweating this one out
One of the most satisfying parts of this victory for Notre Dame is the fact that they wasted no time piling on Purdue. There was no part of this game where Purdue felt like a threat. This was a vast improvement over how last week's opponent faired.
Fans also enjoyed getting to see some backups and younger players get some reps in this game. From the quarterbacks to Bryce Young to Kennedy Urlacher, there were some fresh faces on the field that held their own. This was a welcomed look into Notre Dame's future.
