If you've followed recruiting closely with the 2027 cycle, you're aware that Notre Dame has one of the most impressive classes nationally. That doesn't mean there isn't work still left to do, specifically at linebacker, as the Fighting Irish have just one commitment at the position.

However, that could be changing in a very, very big way.

Notre Dame Rivals Suddenly Out on Kaden Henderson

Arguably the top linebacker in the 2027 class, Kaden Henderson of Tampa (Jesuit), Florida, is reportedly down to just two schools.



The surprise here is who didn't make that cut - as Miami is reportedly out "by choice".

EJ Holland, technically a reporter for On3, said Friday that Miami is moving on from what might be the best linebacker in the country, despite being seen as a slight favorite to land him.

Uuummm 🤔



2 hours makes a huge difference apparently 😂 pic.twitter.com/IGt7Hky4r7 — Fighting Irish Football Fans ☘️ (@Fighting_Irish7) June 11, 2026

Recruiting is a tough craft to cover, but come on, man.

Miami has been in hot pursuit of Henderson for his entire recruitment, but now, just over two weeks before he's set to announce his commitment, the Hurricanes have decided they'll simply be sticking with the class they already have.

Uh, right.

If you believe that then I've got lakefront property for you to build an NFL stadium on in Hammond, Indiana...oh, wait!

What it Means for Notre Dame

It means that Notre Dame is suddenly a finalist for perhaps the best linebacker in the entire class, along with Texas A&M.

Now, there aren't many teams you'd like to go head-to-head against in a recruiting battle less than Texas A&M right now, but the same could be said regarding Notre Dame.

Henderson has his commitment announcement set for July 1, and suddenly Notre Dame is more than just a "possible dark horse".

It would also mean help at linebacker for the Notre Dame, as only Amarri Irvin is currently committed at the position - and that seems rather shaky.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

"Coffee is for closers" and Marcus Freeman certainly is one of those.

I don't know if Notre Dame ultimately ends up winning the commitment for Henderson or if the Aggies will win out, but the fact the Irish were able to last in contention while Miami did not, should tell you everything you need to know about the attitude regarding recruitment in the Notre Dame football offices.

Whether Henderson ultimately does or does not choose Notre Dame though, may be what takes this from being a very good to truly great class.