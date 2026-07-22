We're close enough to the college football season kicking off that predictions from some of the biggest analysts in the game are starting to come in.



One of those came in Wednesday when veteran ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made his pick to win the national championship this coming season.



While making a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit listened to the hosts and producers make all their picks to win it all. While plenty of those picked Ohio State and McAfee picked West Virginia, Herbstreit instead picked Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to ultimately win it all.

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Other Title Contenders

"I'm going Notre Dame!" said Herbstreit.

"I like Notre Dame and Miami..



I think Texas A&M could make a run with Marcel Reed this year" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iaREizIxoW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2026

McAfee then added in that "they're saying CJ (Carr) is the real deal" before Herbstreit gave a few teams that could make it difficult for Notre Dame in the postseason.

"I like Notre Dame, I like Miami," Herbstreit added, "I think (Texas) A&M with Marcel Reed could make a run this year."

Why Herbstreit's Notre Dame Pick Makes Sense

Notre Dame was viewed by many, myself included, as one of the best three or four teams in the country by season's end last year. However, it was left out of the College Football Playoff due to losses to two other playoff teams the first two games of the year.

Notre Dame returns more production from that team than any other team in the country does, despite needing to replace its star-studded backfield of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Give CJ Carr a full year under his belt, an improved group of wide receivers to throw to, and what should be a better offensive line, and the offense feels pretty close to limitless.

Put an outstanding defense on top of it, one that allowed more than 20 points just once over the final nine games of last season, and now you're cooking with gas.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Herbstreit picked Notre Dame today but who does he pick on the College GameDay that airs right before the regular season kicks off?



That's who I'll consider his actual national championship pick to be, but that's not really important right now.

What is important is that however many teams there are that can actually win the national championship this coming season, Notre Dame is clearly on that list. It's not that Notre Dame hasn't been on it recently, but it hasn't entered a season with this high of expectations since at least 2006.

Vegas, baby, Vegas!