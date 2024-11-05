Early Weather Report for Notre Dame vs. Florida State Matchup
Irish fans are rooting for chilly temperatures to add to FSU's problems
Just one year after an undefeated season, Florida State is having an awful year. How awful? They are currently sitting with a 1-8 record and have not scored more than 21 points in any game. That's how awful it's been. This is truly a season everyone in Tallahassee would like to forget.
Historically, warm weather teams usually do not enjoy heading north in November to play games in the midwest in chilly conditions they are not accustomed to.
It's going to be in the 80s all week in Tallahassee, and now the 1-8 warm weather team has to be ready for something a whole lot different. What's in store for the Seminoles on Saturday evening?
There could be some moisture in the South Bend air
The current forecast for Saturday is a daytime high of 58 degrees with a 40% chance of rain. When the sun goes down the temperatures will drop to the high 40s with a 70% chance of rain. All things considered, though, that's not bad for Florida State. It could be a whole lot worse temperature-wise.
Will the already down Noles have a problem if the weather makes a bad situation more miserable? On the flip side, the weather might keep the score down a little bit - and the rain might throw in a slew of mistakes.
Can Florida State almost literally muck it up and get a few random takeaways?
Add in some temperatures in the 40s and perhaps some moisture, and this might get interesting.
