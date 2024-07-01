Notre Dame Football's 10 Best Future Opponents
Notre Dame built it's entire football program by being willing to play pretty much anyone, anywhere, at any time.
Although that's not entirely the case anymore as annual games with Navy and USC, and five dates with ACC opponents each year take up over half the schedule, Notre Dame still does a great job of scheduling big name opponents on the regular.
Last year saw Ohio State come to Notre Dame's campus for just the second time since World War II. This year sees Notre Dame start the year at Texas A&M, a place its only visited once previously. Later in the year the marquee home game of the season will be when Florida State comes to South Bend in early-November.
What are the biggest regular season games for Notre Dame in the years to come though? Below are the ten best future opponents you'll find on Notre Dame's future schedules.
10. Notre Dame at Arkansas - Sept. 27, 2025
Of the 16 teams now in the SEC, Notre Dame has never played four of them (Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State). That changes in late September of next year.
9. Notre Dame at Miami - Date TBD, 2025
Notre Dame and Miami were supposed to play in 2024 but the Hurricanes miscounted their non-conference games.
8. Notre Dame Home-and-Home vs. Michigan State - 2026, 2027
The once annual rivals square off for the Megaphone Trophy for a pair of games. 2026 gets played in South Bend with the return trip to East Lansing coming in 2027.
7. Notre Dame at Florida State - 2026
The last time Notre Dame traveled to Tallahassee it walked out an overtime winner. Their trip there in 2026 could potentially be between a pair of top-five programs.
6. Notre Dame at Clemson - 2027
Granted Notre Dame has only played three games all-time at Clemson, but the Fighting Irish haven't won in Death Valley since 1977.
5. Notre Dame Home-and-Home vs. Texas A&M - 2024, 2025
Notre Dame opens the 2024 season in primetime at the iconic Kyle Field before the it welcomes Texas A&M to South Bend in early-September 2025. This marks just the second ever home-and-home series between Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
4. Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Lambeau Field) - 2026
I have loved Camp Randall when I've been there and think college football is significantly better when played on college campuses but getting to open the 2026 season at Lambeau Field against Luke Fickell and Wisconsin is pretty special.
3. Notre Dame Home-and-Home vs. Florida - 2031, 2032
Notre Dame and Florida have only met in the 1992 Sugar Bowl all-time. Florida comes north to South Bend in November of 2031 while Notre Dame takes on Florida in the heat in early-September of 2032.
2. Notre Dame Home-and-Home vs. Michigan - 2033, 2034
You can't tell the history of college football before quickly getting to Notre Dame and Michigan.
You can't tell the story of Notre Dame and Michigan without quickly getting to the two being bitter at each other for seemingly as long as they've been playing football together.
1. Notre Dame Home-and-Home vs. Alabama - 2029, 2030
Is there a single possible bigger way to start the 2029 college football season than by having Alabama travel to take on Notre Dame? The Irish make the return trip to Tuscaloosa in mid-September of 2030.
