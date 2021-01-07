2020 Season Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defense

Irish Breakdown recaps the performance of the Notre Dame defense from the 2020 season

The Notre Dame defense was a strength for the Fighting Irish football team, and it carried the team for much of the 2020 season. As we head into the offseason, we take a look back at how things played out during the 2020 season.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast episode, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell recap the 2020 performance of the Notre Dame defense.

The episode begins with an overview of the 2020 defense. In it we talk expectations for the unit coming into the season and then how the unit lived up to those standards.

Up next is analysis of the Notre Dame defensive line, which lacked the star power of other position groups, but served as the backbone of the defense this season. That is followed by a breakdown of the linebacker and secondary units, which had great star power but lacked the overall performance of the front four.

Throughout the episode there are positives and negatives of what we saw from the defense this season.

