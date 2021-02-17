NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defenders

Irish Breakdown and NFL Draft Bible get together to break down the Notre Dame defensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft

Notre Dame has four defenders that will look to make their way into the 2021 NFL Draft. Where they are projected to go varies in most instances, but the group served as the heart and soul of the Fighting Irish defense in 2020.

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell and NFL Draft Bible director of scouting Ryan Roberts got together to break down the games and draft projection for former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, defensive end Daelin Hayes, defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji and cornerback Nick McCloud.

The show begins with a discussion about Owusu-Koramoah, who is projected to be Notre Dame's highest drafted player in the 2021 draft class. If Owusu-Koramoah goes in round one, where Roberts projects him, he would become Notre Dame's first linebacker to go in round one since Bob Crable back in 1982.

Hayes and Ogundeji both played in the Senior Bowl, and Roberts believes both helped their cause. We discuss their games, strengths and where Roberts believes they will get picked in the draft. We wrapped things up with a discussion of McCloud, who we both believe is likely an undrafted free agent.

We had a little bit of an early look at safety Kyle Hamilton, but we'll dive deeper into his draft prognosis down the road.

