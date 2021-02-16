NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down Ian Book, Tommy Tremble and Javon McKinley

Irish Breakdown and NFL Draft Bible get together to break down the Notre Dame skill players in the 2021 NFL Draft

Notre Dame has a number of offensive players headed to the 2021 NFL Draft. While the offensive linemen are getting much of the attention, there are three skill players that have a chance to get picked as well.

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell and NFL Draft Bible director of scouting Ryan Roberts got together to break down the games and draft projection for former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, tight end Tommy Tremble and wide receiver Javon McKinley.

Tremble is the first topic of conversation, and Roberts talks about what he's hearing about how NFL teams view the young tight end. They also talk about his versatility, and how that will boost his NFL Draft stock.

Notre Dame's most polarizing player the last two seasons, and now the most polarizing draft prospect is Book. Driskell and Roberts discuss how Book is viewed by draft analysts, and what kind of career he can carve out in the NFL.

McKinley is the final topic of conversation, and the discussion involves what he must do at Notre Dame's Pro Day to boost his draft stock.

Tommy Tremble

Ian Book

Javon McKinley

Related Content

Ian Book Ranked As The Draft's 9th Best QB Prospect

Tommy Tremble Declares For The NFL Draft

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter