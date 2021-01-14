Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg Are Top Picks In Latest Athletic Mock Draft

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and left tackle Liam Eichenberg are the top 2021 NFL Draft picks for Notre Dame, and The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler has both going quite high in his latest mock draft.

Brugler has Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick.

"With his explosive nature, Owusu-Koramoah could easily be a top-10 pick, although his role will vary depending on scheme. That will cloud his projection. One of the few certainties with the Raiders’ defense? It needs athletic playmakers and Owusu-Koramoah could fill that void."

The former Notre Dame star defender is the second linebacker off the board according to Brugler, with Penn State's Micah Parsons going No. 7 to the Detroit Lions. Tulsa standout Zaven Collins is projected to go No. 22 to the Tennessee Titans.

Notre Dame has not had a linebacker go in the first round since Bob Crable went No. 23 overall to the New York Jets back in the 1982 NFL Draft. Since then there have been 25 former Irish linebackers selected, with Jaylon Smith (Dallas Cowboys, 2016) and Demetrius DuBose (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1993) going No. 34 in the second round being the highest picks.

Brugler has Eichenberg going just outside of the first round, with the New York Jets projected to take the Fighting Irish left tackle with the No. 34 overall pick.

Should Eichenberg fall out of the first round he would be the first left tackle of the Brian Kelly era to not be picked in round one of the NFL Draft.

Zach Martin went No. 16 overall to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft. Ronnie Stanley went No. 6 overall to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft and Mike McGlinchey went No. 9 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

