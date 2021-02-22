Notre Dame Spring Preview: Defensive End

Notre Dame has flourished on defense in recent seasons, and the strength and production at the defensive end position has been a primary reason.

Once the 2021 NFL Draft is completed there's a good chance that all four ends that made up the rotation from 2017-19 will be in the NFL, and that includes 2020 standouts Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

A new era is set to begin at defensive end for Notre Dame, but will it be as good? Will it be better? Or will the Irish take a step back at the position? Those questions and much more are discussed in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, which previews the strongside end and Vyper end positions heading into the spring.

After the intro, the Irish Breakdown staff talks about the likely position change of Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who we expect to start out at strongside end in the spring after playing defensive tackle the last four seasons. That is followed by a breakout of Justin Ademilola and what his role could be in the 2021 defense, and then how important this spring is for NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Alexander Ehrensberger.

That is followed by analysis of the Vyper end position. We begin by talking about rising junior Isaiah Foskey, and what he must do to turn his immense potential into a level of production that matches his talent. We follow that up with analysis of Jordan Botelho, and how important his breakout is for Notre Dame this season.

We wrap up by talking about the early enrollee freshmen, and how the arrival of Marcus Freeman creates so many more personnel packages that could impact the defensive end position. We conclude with three questions that we'll be looking to see addressed during the spring.

