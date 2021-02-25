Previewing The Notre Dame Quarterback Depth Chart Heading Into Spring Ball

Notre Dame has some big shoes to fill at quarterback as the team heads into spring practice

Notre Dame will have some giant shoes to fill behind center when the Irish head into spring practice, as the Irish will lose three-year starting quarterback Ian Book.

The Irish Breakdown crew previews the quarterback depth chart heading into spring, and how that group will have to replace what was lost.

We kicked the show off with a discussion about Book, and what will be the most challenging aspects of replacing him. The discussion is about production versus perception, and we also spend a lot of time on the intangibles that were lost. That is followed by an overview of the expectations at the quarterback position regardless of who starts, and what is needed to take the next step.

That is followed by analysis of Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan, and what he must do before spring practice even starts to establish himself as a capable leader at the position. We then talk about what Coan must do on the field once spring practice starts.

Next we discuss the returners, junior Brendon Clark and Drew Pyne, and how this spring could likely be the only shot the two will get to be legitimate contenders for the starting quarterback role.

We wrap things up with analysis of star freshman Tyler Buchner, and what he must do to get acclimated after not playing in two of the last three seasons.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter