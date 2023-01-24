Notre Dame 2024 Recruiting Needs - Offense Edition

Notre Dame landed an outstanding recruiting class in the 2023 cycle and now the attention turns to the 2024 class. Notre Dame doesn't have the same needs in this cycle from a position or numbers standpoint. In this feature we look at what Notre Dame is looking for in the 2024 class on the offensive side of the ball, and where they've already started to address needs.

Notre Dame fixed a lot of the numbers needs in the 2023 class, which should allow the staff to focus more on impact talent in the 2024 class.

QUARTERBACK

Need: 1

Commit: CJ Carr

Notre Dame currently has a quarterback on the roster from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes, so the Irish needed just one quarterback in the 2024 class. Notre Dame needed to continue upgrading the talent at the position, and also needed a player that better fit the system that Tommy Rees wants to run.

Landing CJ Carr so early in the process was huge for Notre Dame in so many ways. He's not only serving as a foundation for the class, he's the perfect fit for Rees' system. Carr is a pocket passer with the athleticism to make plays with his legs. He possesses a high football IQ, he's an accurate thrower and he throws a great deep ball. Carr can do everything that Rees wants to run, and he can do it at a very high level.

Notre Dame certainly hit a home run at running back in the 2024 class.

RUNNING BACK

Need: 1-2

Commit: Aneyas Williams

Notre Dame has six running backs on the current roster and all six have eligibility into the 2024 season. It's unlikely that all six return next season (2024), and depending on if Logan Diggs and/or Audric Estime break out they could lose a couple of backs from the class. There's also the injury concerns with both of the 2022 signees - Jadarian Price and Gi'Bran Payne.

As of right now Notre Dame only has a "need" for one running back in the class, but there's a chance a second back will be desired for the class.

Notre Dame landed a duel-threat back in the 2023 class (Jeremiyah Love), but the backs in the 2021 and 2022 classes are mostly pure runners, with Diggs being somewhat the exception. There was need for another all-around back in the 2024 class, and the Irish got that back when they landed Aneyas Williams, who is one of the best all-around backs in the country.

Notre Dame is still recruiting other backs in the 2024 class, and most of them are more every down, pure runners like Derrion Dupree and Davion Gause. While landing a second back isn't a need, it does appear the staff wants a second back at the current moment, or at least is keeping that option open.

WIDE RECEIVER

Need: 3

Commit: Cam Williams

Notre Dame struggled to recruit and hold onto its wideouts in recent seasons, which is why the depth chart was in such a tough spot in 2022. Notre Dame took a big step forward with an outstanding four-man class in 2023, but to truly restore the depth chart Chansi Stuckey and the offensive staff need another strong year of receiver recruiting.

Notre Dame needs another strong class, with three being the ideal number to restock the depth chart. Should the Irish lose a player from the current roster the number could climb back up to four, but right now the sweet spot is three players. This should allow the staff to focus a bit more on impact talent instead of pure numbers.

Of course, the staff is off to a great start with Cam Williams already being in the class. Notre Dame jumped on Williams last summer and was quickly able to add him to the class. Williams responded with a brilliant junior season that has vaulted him up the rankings, where he is now a consensus/composite Top 50 player by 247Sports and on3.

Landing at least one vertical player and possibly adding an after-the-catch weapon are ideal for this class. The vertical player can be a speed guy, or it can be a bigger receiver that is a weapon down the field.

TIGHT END

Need: 1-2

Commit: Jack Larsen

Right now Notre Dame isn't necessarily in the position where it "needs" a second tight end in the class, not after landing two tight ends in the 2022 class (Eli Raridon, Holden Staes) and another talented tight end in the 2023 class (Cooper Flanagan). But with Cane Berrong already gone in the portal and both Raridon and Kevin Bauman battling injuries, the depth chart could warrant a second tight end.

Notre Dame already landed one tight end in the class last summer when it picked up a commitment from talented pass catcher Jack Larsen, who followed up with an all-state season.

Right now Notre Dame doesn't "need" a second tight end, but it clearly wants a second tight end. The good news about this strategy is that Notre Dame appears to be set to only bring in a second tight end if it's a big time player. Notre Dame has passed on some quality tight ends in the class, so the players they are still on now are prospects the staff believe are big time impact players.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Need: 3-4

Commit: Peter Jones

Notre Dame still has five players on the offensive line depth chart from the 2021 class, four from the 2022 class and they signed five in the 2023 class. Right now Notre Dame only has a "need" for three linemen in the 2024 class. If they get the right three blockers the staff could stop there, but don't be surprised if they go to four at some point.

There could certainly be some roster attrition from the 2021 class, but there are also some players emerging in the 2024 class the staff clearly likes. Part of this number could be determined by when certain players want to commit.

Notre Dame already picked up one talented lineman when it landed a commitment from Peter Jones this past summer. Jones is a massive blocker that projects as a right tackle/power guard type of player.

The Irish staff is looking to add more tackle bodies to the class, and there is a need for two pure tackles in the class. If Notre Dame goes to four in the class they could add another interior type of player. Notre Dame has a small list of linemen on the board right now, but it's a long and talented group. The top target on the board right now is Massachusetts star Guerby Lambert.

