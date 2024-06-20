Notre Dame Football 2024 Schedule: Ranking the Toughest Games
As playoff contenders go, Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule is … manageable.
It’s not without landmines, but it’s also not the kind of gauntlet certain Big Ten and SEC schools will face this year.
The Fighting Irish should be a double-digit favorite in at least half of their games, and getting Florida State and Louisville in South Bend is a bonus. ND is capable of sweeping this schedule, though the road bookend of opening at Texas A&M and closing at USC is a serious threat to perfection.
How does the schedule look from the easiest games to the hardest? Here's the ranking of Notre Dame's games on the 2024 slate.
Notre Dame’s Toughest Games of 2024
12. Northern Illinois, Sept. 7
The Irish have never lost to a current MAC team, a trend that’ll continue in the home opener. The Huskie D is underrated, but the offense could produce more punts than points in Week 2.
11. Navy, Oct. 26
While Navy can never be slept on, the Irish have won six straight in the series including 42-3 in Ireland a year ago. The Mids should be more competitive now that Brian Newberry has Year 1 in the books and the D has veteran leaders at each level.
10. Army, Nov. 23
Notre Dame has won 15 straight over Army, allowing less than six points a game over that stretch. Moving the ball at Yankee Stadium won’t get any easier for the Black Knights whose trademark ground game lacked consistency in 2023.
9. Miami University, Sept. 21
The RedHawks are the defending MAC champs after going 11-3 in Chuck Martin’s 10th season at the school. Miami isn’t typically a giant killer, but it’s always well-coached, solid defensively, and now returns sixth-year QB Brett Gabbert.
8. Virginia, Nov. 16
Tony Elliott has won three games in each of his first two seasons, so he could be feeling heat if things don’t turn around. The Hoos O-line lacks depth and will have its hands full trying to keep the Irish front seven out of the backfield.
7. Stanford, Oct. 12
The Cardinal will be improved from last year, when Notre Dame went into Stanford Stadium and rolled, 56-23. But it’s unlikely to be enough, especially since Stanford’s strength at wide receiver could be neutralized by the Irish secondary.
6. at Purdue, Sept. 14
Notre Dame has owned its instate rival of late, winning eight straight by an average of almost two touchdowns. Purdue went 4-8 a year ago and took a bath in the portal, losing its best defender and top three wide receivers.
5. at Georgia Tech, Oct. 19
This is a dangerous trip to Atlanta. Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets trending north behind a Haynes King-led offense that’s balanced and explosive. However, the Irish should be able to play keep-away against a Tech D that was dreadful versus the run last year.
4. Louisville, Sept. 28
It took one year for Jeff Brohm to win 10 games, rise into ACC contention, and challenge Lane Kiffin for portal king. The Cards handled ND last year, 33-20, and have the talent and depth to make it two straight if injury-prone QB Tyler Shough plays to his potential.
3. at Texas A&M, Aug. 31
Notre Dame opens the season with a nasty road test. Kyle Field will be a madhouse (as usual) as the Aggies begin the Mike Elko era. A&M is littered with emerging talent and the D-line will be a massive problem for the Irish. It’ll be interesting to see how new QB Riley Leonard handles the pressure of this setting.
2. at USC, Nov. 30
Troy will be looking to avenge last year’s 48-20 loss in South Bend. For the first time since 2020 Lincoln Riley won’t have Caleb Williams as his quarterback. But the bigger issue will be fixing an historically bad defense that gave up 34.4 points per game.
1. Florida State, Nov. 9
The Noles might be ND’s only opponent that’s ranked in the preseason, so it’s a good thing the Irish will host… and will be coming off a bye. Mike Norvell has Florida State back in the national title hunt but remaining there could hinge on the play of former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei.