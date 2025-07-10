Ranking Every Notre Dame Opponent in 2025—From Easiest to Toughest
Notre Dame won't waste any time playing games with significant College Football Playoff implications in 2025 as the Fighting Irish open at Miami before a week off, and welcome Texas A&M to South Bend for the home opener.
There might not be another game on the schedule that looks quite as daunting as those two, but land mines are all over Notre Dame's 2025 slate. Let's take a look at Notre Dame's schedule and power rank its games from easiest to most challenging.
12. Sept. 20: Notre Dame vs. Purdue
Purdue is starting a major program overhaul and despite being better by default than last year, still has miles to go before it can be counted on to be competitive against Power Four opponents, let alone a team that made it to last year's National Championship Game.
11. Nov. 29: Notre Dame at Stanford
Stanford is coming off a year that saw it go just 3-9, but is in a gap year with Frank Reich, who has agreed to coach the team under general manager Andrew Luck for one season. Stanford's roster talent is unremarkable, but playing the Cardinal at the end of the game makes it a more difficult task than Purdue in September.
10. Nov. 8: Notre Dame vs. Navy
Perhaps this is disrespectful to a team that is thought by some to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2025, but Notre Dame beating Navy by a combined 93-17 over the last two seasons makes me think this won't be overly competitive under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium.
9. Nov. 1: Notre Dame at Boston College
This is where it turns into a toss-up when ranking Notre Dame's opponents. Boston College may have very well had a cultural addition by subtraction after quarterback Thomas Castellanos transferred to Florida State. The Eagles get the nine-spot, but a case could be made for them to be as high as sixth on the list.
8. Oct. 11: Notre Dame vs. NC State
North Carolina State brings in a pair of new coordinators when it comes to South Bend the week before USC. The Wolfpack are replacing more than half their starters from a season ago, which makes winning in South Bend an even more challenging ask.
7. Nov. 22: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
Syracuse put up a nine-win regular season last year, which included a late-season win to derail Miami's College Football Playoff hopes. The schedule is much less forgiving for the Orange this year, but head coach Fran Brown appears to be building something with sustainability that we haven't seen there in a long time.
6. Nov. 15: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
Pitt started 7-0 last year but stumbled down the stretch, finishing 7-6 as it didn't win after Oct. 24. The defense returns seven starters from a year ago and could very possibly make life difficult on Notre Dame come mid-November.
5. Oct. 4: Notre Dame vs. Boise State
This is another case where the gap takes place. Boise State is here, but could have a case to be No. 3 on the list. Anytime you're on the other side of what could be the biggest regular-season game in the history of a different program, you've got to be on alert if you're Notre Dame.
4. Oct. 18: Notre Dame vs USC
For what will likely be the final time in the regular season for the foreseeable future, Notre Dame hosts USC in mid-October. I fully expect emotions to be extremely high between both and for USC to pull out all the stops to try and end the series by ruining Notre Dame's year. I fully expect this rivalry to go out with an absolute banger.
3. Sept. 27: Notre Dame at Arkansas
Perhaps Notre Dame caught a break that this was announced as a noon ET kickoff, because I expect an absolute hornet's nest in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks aren't near challenging for an SEC title, but they were able to upset Tennessee, who wound up in the College Football Playoff, just last year.
2. Sept. 13: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
How strong is Notre Dame's defensive front? It must play at a high level when Texas A&M comes to town because the Aggies will be bringing one of the best rushing attacks in the nation to South Bend. As difficult as last year's contest was, this Texas A&M squad should be improved.
1. Aug. 31: Notre Dame at Miami (FL)
Notre Dame starts the season like last year - on the road, facing its biggest challenge of the regular season. Miami had an explosive offense a year ago but dipped into the portal in a big way to fix up its defense. Win on South Beach to open the year, and everything is on the table for the Fighting Irish again in 2025.