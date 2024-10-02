Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football 2025 Recruiting Class Commitments

Notre Dame currently sits with 23 commitments in the 2025 class but work remains to secure it

Notre Dame sits just over two months from the early signing period for the 2025 recruiting classes in college football. The Irish have 23 commitments in the class currently, but work remains across the board.

Can Notre Dame hold on to four-star quarterback Deuce Knight, who remains committed but has been taking visits to Auburn like its his job since the end of July?

Can Notre Dame add more at wide receiver, a position they've swung and missed on several big names during the cycle at?

The class of 23 commitments ranks inside the top 10 of the 247Sports composite team rankings, but will it hold?

Here is a quick look at each Notre Dame commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Notre Dame Football 2025 Recruiting Commitments (In Order of Public Commitment Date):

Davion Dixon
Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)
Defensive Lineman
6-2, 290 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 4/21/2023

Justin Thurman
Jesuit (Tampa, FL)
Running Back
5-10.5/184 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 8/1/23

Deuce Knight
George County (Lucedale, MS)
Quarterback
6-4, 206 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 9/18/2023

Daniel Anderson
Bryant, AK
Running Back
5-11, 200 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 9/23/2023

Joseph Reiff
York High School (Elmhurst, IL)
Defensive Lineman
6-5, 245 pounds
Commitment Date: 9/24/2023

James Flanigan
Notre Dame De La Baie Academy (Green Bay, WI)
Tight End
6-5, 220 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 10/21/2023

Dominik Hulak
Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, IL)
Edge
6-4, 240 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 11/10/2023

Cree Thomas
Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Cornerback
6-1, 180 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 11/20/2023

Will Black
Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 295 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 12/21/2023

Christopher Burgress
Simeon (Chicago, IL)
Edge
6-4, 225 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 1/6/2024

Ethan Long
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Safety
6-2, 185 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 1/8/2024

Ko'o Kia
Punahou (Honolulu, HI)
Linebacker
6-2, 210 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 5/19/2024

Owen Strebig
Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI)
Offensive Tackle
6-8, 295 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 2/8/2024

Elijah Burress
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Wide Receiver
6-1, 170 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 2/10/2024

Matty Augustine
Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 290 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 2/24/2024

Jerome Bettis, Jr.
Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)
Wide Receiver
6-2, 190 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 3/17/2024

Anthony Sacca
St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)
Safety
6-3, 225 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 3/30/2024

Dallas Golden
Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)
Cornerback
6-0, 176 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 4/28/2024

Gordy Sulfstead
St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH)
Defensive Lineman
6-5, 240 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 5/19/2024

Mark Zackery IV
Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN)
Cornerback
5-10.5, 164 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 5/25/2024

JaDon Blair
Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, NC)
Safety
6-4, 190 pounds
4-star
Commitment Date: 7/5/2024

Brandon Logan
R Nelson Snider (Ft. Wayne, IN)
Safety
6-0, 185 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 8/10/2024

Antavious Richardson
Greenville, GA
Wide Receiver
6-0, 175 pounds
3-star
Commitment Date: 10/1/2024

