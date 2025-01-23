Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Shifts Focus to 2025 Season Plans

After wrapping up the 2024 season, Notre Dame quickly turns its attention to roster building and scheduling for 2025.

John Kennedy

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Big news from South Bend right after the National Championship

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have had no time to sit and ponder their painful title game loss to Ohio State. Very quickly, 2025 has come into focus.

From the news that Al Golden would likely be jumping back to the NFL and the transfer news of Sam Pendleton, Deion Colzie, and Jayden Thomas, the Irish must quickly shift from 2024's magical run to looking toward the future.

Mike Mickens, one of Freeman's most trusted friends and assistant coaches, seems to be a natural successor to Al Golden, although this is not a foregone conclusion. Although Pendelton's departure doesn't help the offensive line depth, it isn't a disaster for the program, nor is Colzie and Thomas's departure in the receiving room.

Life moves fast in the modern world of college football

Notre Dame's quick turnaround from playing in the title game to making big decisions about 2025 and beyond illustrates just how fast things move in modern college football.

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman didn't even have a single day to decompress and process what happened in Atlanta. Instead, 2025's campaign took center stage almost immediately after the title game ended.

This grind isn't for everyone. The fast-paced world of college football requires nearly 24/7 365 work and a head coach willing to put in that work with the energy required to keep pace with the speed at which the sport now moves.

Fortunately for the Irish, Freeman has this energy and is already building what the 2025 Irish will look like. There's never, and I mean never, a dull moment in Notre Dame land.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Notre Dame 2024: A Season of Success Ends in Heartbreak

Notre Dame Fans Vent Frustrations After CFP Title Game Defeat

Notre Dame Was Good, But Not Good Enough to Win It All

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Founder and content creator of the Always Irish LLC Notre Dame Football social media, podcast, and radio show brand since 2016 covering all things Irish football daily from the fan's perspective. Previously Notre Dame Football staff writer for USA TODAY Fighting Irish Wire before joining Notre Dame On SI. Known as the “voice of the Irish fan.”

Home/Football