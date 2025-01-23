Notre Dame Football Shifts Focus to 2025 Season Plans
Big news from South Bend right after the National Championship
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have had no time to sit and ponder their painful title game loss to Ohio State. Very quickly, 2025 has come into focus.
From the news that Al Golden would likely be jumping back to the NFL and the transfer news of Sam Pendleton, Deion Colzie, and Jayden Thomas, the Irish must quickly shift from 2024's magical run to looking toward the future.
Mike Mickens, one of Freeman's most trusted friends and assistant coaches, seems to be a natural successor to Al Golden, although this is not a foregone conclusion. Although Pendelton's departure doesn't help the offensive line depth, it isn't a disaster for the program, nor is Colzie and Thomas's departure in the receiving room.
Life moves fast in the modern world of college football
Notre Dame's quick turnaround from playing in the title game to making big decisions about 2025 and beyond illustrates just how fast things move in modern college football.
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman didn't even have a single day to decompress and process what happened in Atlanta. Instead, 2025's campaign took center stage almost immediately after the title game ended.
This grind isn't for everyone. The fast-paced world of college football requires nearly 24/7 365 work and a head coach willing to put in that work with the energy required to keep pace with the speed at which the sport now moves.
Fortunately for the Irish, Freeman has this energy and is already building what the 2025 Irish will look like. There's never, and I mean never, a dull moment in Notre Dame land.
