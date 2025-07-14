Notre Dame Football 2025: Trap Games That Could Ruin the Season
Notre Dame is the hunted in 2025 ... more than ever
Entering the 2024 season, Notre Dame was playing the hunter role. Marcus Freeman was seeking to have a successful year three at the helm in South Bend by making a playoff splash. The Irish did just that off the backs of a 13-game winning streak and CFP run that took the program to the brink of its next title.
2025 will have a different feel to it. This time around, Notre Dame will be breaking in a young first-time starting QB, going up against a tough early-season schedule with teams bound and determined to block the independent Irish from playoff success two years in a row.
Everyone is well aware of the early-season battles with Miami, Texas A&M, and USC, but the 2025 slate also offers some games that could sneak up on the Irish if they aren't fully engaged and prepared for battle.
Notre Dame vs Arkansas, Sept. 27
After Notre Dame plays in mega matchups against Miami and Texas A&M to open the year, followed by hosting Purdue, Notre Dame will hit the road to play an SEC road game against Arkansas.
The Hogs aren't expected to be killers, but they're good enough to go to a bowl. Good team, brutal schedule - this is truly dangerous.
It's a mistake to take any road trip to the SEC for granted, no matter who it's against, but especially after completing the grind of the first two battles against ranked teams. The Irish can't afford any sort of a sleepy letdown in this early-day SEC battle in what should be brutally hot and swampy conditions.
Notre Dame vs Boise State, Oct. 4
Boise State made its name in big-time college football by being a brand-name slayer. I always have respect for this aspect of the big blue program. Even without Ashton Jeanty, who powered the Broncos to a playoff run in 2024, this team will not be intimidated entering Notre Dame Stadium.
On paper, Notre Dame should easily win this game and is predicted to do so, but all the pressure is on its side of the field. Again, Boise State lives for games like this - it pushed Oregon hard in a three-point loss last year. Coming fresh off a trip to the SEC, the Irish must not take this for granted,
Notre Dame vs Syracuse, Nov. 22
Let's have a little fun with this one, shall we?
Steve Angeli, a former loyal Irish son who not long ago was engaged in a heated 3-way battle to be the starting QB for Notre Dame, has transferred to Syracuse.
There's nothing he'd like more than to ruin Notre Dame's Senior Day by beating the team that didn't think he was good enough to be the starter this season. The Irish must prevent this, especially if CFP positioning is still on the line this late in the year.
